NWS: Straight line winds caused damage in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Straight line winds caused damage in Longview, according to the National Weather Service.
The widespread damage that many believed resulted from a tornado was actually caused by 90 mph winds, the NWS confirmed Thursday night.
The storms caused power outages and significant damage, downing trees and power lines. Blocked roadways and damages to building were reported throughout East Texas, especially in the city of Longview. Various school districts were forced to cancel or delay classes.
About 17,000 Southwestern Electric Power Company customers in the Longview area remained without power Thursday night. Estimated restoration time is expected to be about 10 p.m. Monday. The power company said they expect to have all outages cleared by that time.
READ MORE:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.