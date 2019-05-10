Morning Weather at your FIngertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. Rain continues this morning, mostly in southern counties, but will gradually spread northward through the late morning hours. No severe weather is expected, but rain will be heavy at times, so flash flooding will be a concern. A flash flood watch is in effect for much of East Texas through Saturday evening. The cold front is sitting right over East Texas, with temperatures in the 50s this morning in northern counties and the cooler air should settle in to all of East Texas by tomorrow. This morning’s rain will come to an end by early afternoon, with another break in the rain through this evening. More rain will develop overnight and will continue off and on through the day Saturday. By Sunday, clouds will gradually begin to clear by afternoon with light northerly winds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Next week starts with sunshine, but cloud cover and chances for rain will return by midweek.