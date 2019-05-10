Longview neighbors helping each other out after storm

“At the direction of the Emergency Management Coordinator, standard policy for Longview Public Safety Communications is to activate the Early Warning Sirens (EWS) whenever Gregg County is placed under a tornado warning. This is due to the relatively small size of the county and the need for as much prior notice as possible when dealing with dangerous storms. Activations are typically initiated when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a tornado warning, or when a Skywarn Representative advises of a confirmed sighting in our jurisdiction.”