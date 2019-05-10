Longview neighbors helping each other out after storm

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Earlier this evening, the mayor of Longview confirmed there were no fatalities, nor serious injuries in yesterday’s storms.
But, there was a fair amount of damage.
Adam Mcmahen was home during the storms, but said he didn’t know how bad the storms were until it was almost too late.
“All the sudden I felt the air pressure in my ears, my ears started popping and then I heard a lot of loud noises and I looked out my front window and it was just white, so I immediately went into a closet really quickly," said Mcmahen. “I knew something wasn’t right immediately and jumped in a closet even though there wasn’t sirens going or anything.”
The city of Longview posted on their Facebook page explaining why the sirens throughout the city did not go off on Wednesday.
“At the direction of the Emergency Management Coordinator, standard policy for Longview Public Safety Communications is to activate the Early Warning Sirens (EWS) whenever Gregg County is placed under a tornado warning. This is due to the relatively small size of the county and the need for as much prior notice as possible when dealing with dangerous storms. Activations are typically initiated when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a tornado warning, or when a Skywarn Representative advises of a confirmed sighting in our jurisdiction.”
Following the storm, Mcmahen said the first thing he did was survey his home to see how bad the damage was and then his mind when straight to his neighbors.
“I immediately walked around the neighborhood, checked and made sure all my neighbors were okay, texted all my friends in the neighborhood," said Mcmahen "So, definitely my immediate reaction was to go check on everybody.”
To his delight — his neighbors were all okay.
“No one is hurt. No one I’ve talked to has been hurt," said Mcmahen. "We had some close calls for some friends; one person was in the kitchen when a tree came down in the kitchen, but no ones been hurt which is just a reason to praise God.”
And those neighbors he checked in on have been helping him out ever since.
“Our neighbors have been great, they’ve been helpful and helping out volunteering," said Mcmahen. "All the people from my church are coming and checking us out and helping out. My next door neighbors are helping, too. We immediately went and checked on everybody and they checked on us. It’s a great neighborhood with great neighbors.”
So, while the storm tore apart trees and homes — it brought a neighborhood together.
And that neighborhood will be cleaning up storm damage for quite some time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.