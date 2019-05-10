Körözött (Hungarian cheese spread) by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Körözött is a delicious, creamy blend of cheese and spices that can be used to fill peppers, add to a salad, or as a spread on crackers or toast. Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s in Kilgore shares the unique recipe:
Körözött
1 1/2 lb Cottage Cheese
1 medium yellow onion
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp cumen
1/4 tsp black pepper
3 tbsp sweet Hungarian paprika
4 tbsp sour cream
1/2 stick salted butter
I recommend half the cottage cheese in a mixing bowl.
Finely dice the yellow onion.
Then add all ingrediants except salted butter.
Mix. Melt butter, then add the butter to entire mix. Immediately mix in the butter. Now you have körözött. For my mother, I serve it as a stuffed Anaheim pepper, on Romaine heart lettuce, on buttered toast and even on green bell pepper. Enjoy and Happy Mother’s Day.
