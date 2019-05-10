Governor Abbott deploys swift water rescue team to Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - With more rain expected across the state this weekend Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has deployed state resources to East Texas and other locations.
Six swift water rescuers from the Texas A&M Texas Task Force 1 are on stand-by in Smith County.
With two boats on hand, the team is trained to perform both swift water and flood water rescues and evacuations.
“We’re basically spreading the assets out so we can try to cover as much area as possible and we always flex toward the higher incident areas,” says Jason Vallery, Squad Leader. “There is some more rain coming so we are staged here to help wherever we can or move to wherever we are needed.”
The members of the swift water rescue team all work for the Longview Fire Department and are also members of the Longview water rescue team.
