‘God was with me:’ Huntington ISD superintendent back in office day after car crash

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers was back in the office, seeing off the track team, just a day after being involved in a serious crash.
Flowers says he was traveling north towards Lufkin Thursday afternoon when the wreck occurred. A car in the southbound lanes was attempting to turn when it was rear-ended by another car, causing it to travel into Flowers’ lane.
The car crashed into his truck, causing it to roll several times before coming to a rest upside down in a water-filled ditch. Flowers says he had his seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was upside down in the vehicle as water began to rush in.
He then undid his seatbelt and, using his phone, called for help. When emergency crews arrived, they were able to safely get him out of the vehicle. Flowers was transported to the hospital, where he was told he had broken his back.
Fortunately, the doctors said it wouldn’t require surgery.
Flowers says that he is very blessed to have walked away from the wreck.
“God was with me,” said Flowers.
He was back at Huntington ISD on Friday to drop off some paperwork and see the track team off as they travel to Austin. Because of his injury he wouldn’t be able to travel to Austin to see them compete.
He is grateful for the support he’s received after the wreck.
“Make sure you wear your seatbelt,” Flowers advises, “And tell your family and your loved ones that you love them.”
