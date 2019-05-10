Friend trolls East Texas radio host with bogus billboard dating ad

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - A new electronic billboard that has been popping up around the Sulphur Springs area has likely either prompted drivers to scratch their heads in confusion or laugh out loud.
The billboard reads like a dating ad for Jordan Owens, a morning show host for Star 95.9, and it was put up as a joke by his friend Jacob Mazoch as revenge for a prank Owens pulled on him several years ago, according to the frontporchnews.com website.
According to the website, the sign reads, “Fashion forward male seeking single female. Must be fluent in JUUL pod flavors, like obscure soccer teams, enjoy engaging in political fights on Facebook & spending time on the beach with a metal detector. Call me.”
Mazoch told Front Porch News that he and Owens are long-time friends who enjoy pranking each other. He added that they are out playing shows together on most weekends since they play in two bands together.
In an interview with KLTV, Owens said the two of them are in bands called the Tribe and Dubb and the Luv Machines. He added that they tend to have a lot of road time and downtime before shows, so they always think of ways to embarrass each other.
“I guess the only unwritten rule is nothing that will completely destroy our reputations,” Owens said.
“This sign is retribution for a fake profile Jordan made of me on a questionable dating site. We won’t go into details about which one,” Mazoch told Front Porch News.
Owens said that he used Mazoch’s photos and information for the dating profile.
The bogus dating profile was just one of a string of pranks Owens pulled, Mazoch said in an interview with KLTV.
“After he had pulled a series of pranks on me, I was trying to find the best way to get him back - the ultimate payback,” Mazoch said. “So, after a long time of trying to figure it out, I was driving to work one morning and saw the digital billboards in town, and it clicked.”
Mazoch said with the help of the billboard’s owner and his friend Dubb Williams, they got a price set and designed the ad.
“He found out about the prank and vowed to get me back,” Owens said. “After a couple of years of saying that payback was coming, it finally happened this morning.”
Owens said he was at work at Star 95.9 when he started hearing about the billboard. He said listeners started sending him pictures and texts about the billboard.
“I was in complete shock,” Owens said. “I never thought that us pranking each other would go this far, but he took it to a whole new level.”
Owens told Front Porch News, “I’m waving the white flag. Jacob wins hands down. I didn’t see this coming at all. I’m sure my girlfriend is thrilled about all the potential text messages and phone calls I’m going to receive.”
When asked about what his girlfriend thought of the prank, Owens said she has a great sense of humor.
“We’re always cracking jokes at each other, so she thinks it’s hilarious,” Owens said. “I’m honestly kind of glad she wasn’t in on it because she wouldn’t have held any punches.”
Owens said it has been fun sending his girlfriend some of the texts he has received as a result of the billboard.
The morning show host also explained to Front Porch News that even though it pained him to admit it, “Jacob planned and executed the most genius payback in the history of paybacks. That’s the only compliment I’ll give you, Mazoch.”
The morning radio show host admitted that he has been thinking of ways to get his friend back for the prank, but he has decided that his safest bet is to let it rest.
“I’ve been thinking of ways to get back at him, but the more I think about it, the more I realize that if he is willing to go this far, then I probably don’t want to know what his next payback will be,” Owens said. “I think I’ll let it rest for a bit.”
Mazoch said he’s sure that they will continue to prank each other.
“I’m sure the pranking will continue though as we are with each other every weekend,” Mazoch said. “We play in a couple of bands together.”
Owens said he and Mazoch have known each other since middle school and have been friends since high school. He explained that they have played in numerous bands together over the years.
Owens can be heard on Star 95.9 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.
