Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers to persist through the afternoon and evening hours. Starting early tomorrow morning, our next major rain maker arrives and will likely persist through most of the day for portions of East Texas. No severe weather is expected, but rain will be heavy at times, so flash flooding will be a concern. A flash flood watch is in effect for much of East Texas through Saturday evening. The cold front is sitting right over East Texas, with temperatures in the 50s this morning in northern counties and the cooler air should settle into all of East Texas by tomorrow. By Sunday, clouds will gradually begin to clear by afternoon with light northerly winds and temperatures in the mid-70s. Next week starts with sunshine, but cloud cover and chances for rain will return by midweek.