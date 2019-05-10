Former LHS football standout signs 1st contract with New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (KTRE) - Former Lufkin High School football standout Erik McCoy signed his first professional contract Friday morning when he officially signed with the New Orleans Saints.
The 6-foot-4-inch-tall, 315-pound center is in New Orleans, and he is attending the NFL team’s rookie minicamp.
McCoy was picked 48th overall in the recent 2019 draft.
When McCoy got the call from Saints Head Coach Sean Peyton on April 26, he was in Lufkin, surrounded by his mom, dad, and girlfriend. About a minute later, his name was called in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It was overwhelming,” McCoy said after he was drafted. “Just to say I finally got the call was unreal. All the hard work pays off. It was a commitment I made a long time ago. Those were early mornings. All the hard work, all the years, all the sacrifices people made to get me to workouts. I didn’t have a car. To take care of me and get me to where I am today, I am grateful.”
After high school, McCoy played football for Texas A&M University. In addition, he did very well at the NFL Combine.
