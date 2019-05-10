Flooding traps more than 50 people at I58 Farms

Flooding traps more than 50 people at I58 Farms
I58 Farms under three to four feet of water. Source: House of Disciples
By Carrie Provinsal | May 10, 2019

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Steve Justice is the administrator and facility director of a 150-acre blackberry farm - a farm that is now under three to four feet of water in some areas following heavy rain.

Blackberries are what funds I58′s mission of “recovery and restoration.”

Justice estimates 1500 to 2000 blackberry plants are lost, submerged under water. He says he won’t know the true extent of the damage until the water recedes and the ground dries out.

The farm is home to 50 men, as well as some chickens, ducks, and a dog named Tank.

They still have power and water and plenty of food according to Justice, but they can’t get out or in without a boat.

Panola County Game Warden Jacob Philley is familiar with the group and its members. Philley says the residents on the farm are pretty self-sufficient, but they know they can contact him if they need help and he can get there in a hurry

Justice says, “We can’t get to church” and he adds with a laugh that he’s “missing Whataburger really bad.”

We pray alot.
Steve Justice, Administrator I58 Farms, explains how they cope with their situation.

The flooding of the Sabine River may be the downfall of their livelihood.

