East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... One more disturbance moves overhead tomorrow morning. Rain chances will remain fairly low until then. Once this system does, indeed, move to our east by mid-afternoon, the rain chances diminish quickly. Only a few showers possible over southernmost counties on Sunday and Monday before slight chances occur over all areas for a few days next week. Certainly, a drier period is expected next week. Rainfall totals for our Saturday should be in the 1.00″-2.00″ range with a few areas getting a bit more. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for much of East Texas until Saturday evening. Please remain alert to any water over roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another way to your destination. By the end of next week, Thursday and Friday, we are looking at more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Something to look forward to, for sure. Happy Mother’s Day to all of our mothers out there.