East Texas Ag News: Drought followed by heavy rain causing weed problems for hay producers

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Hay producers across the state are seeing weeds in their pastures now.
Leaders with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Overton say weed issues started late last year as drought reduced hay production.
The drought was then followed by untimely rain which prevented producers from planting cool-season forages such as rye grass or oats.
Lack of growth and overgrazing summer pastures opened the canopy for seeds to receive sunshine and germinate. Some weeds are already blooming now, which means they are at the end of their life cycle.
Mowing them is best now, but producers should prepare to treat pastures with herbicides for control next February or March when weeds begin growing again.
Producers should always refer to herbicide product labels when treating pastures.