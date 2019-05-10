Drainage ditch from new development sends rushing water to nearby neighborhood

"The drainage design for the development you are referring to was designed by a licensed civil engineer and approved by the City of Tyler before any construction began on the property. The engineered design was then taken through the proper channels and procedures with the City of Tyler Development Services. The city of Tyler engineers and staff reviewed the design and approved the design as it is built today. The development project including storm water drainage design was constructed as approved by the City of Tyler. For more information please contact Development Services at 903-531-1171.