Drainage ditch from new development sends rushing water to nearby neighborhood

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Residents in a south Tyler neighborhood are speaking out after what they describe as a poorly-designed drainage system has led to flooded streets, yards, and in some cases, homes.
For Oxford Drive resident Robin Hood Brians, what used to be a peaceful sitting area is now a makeshift drainage ditch behind on his property.
"Our real problems out here started when they began the small edition of town homes behind us," says Brians.
Brians lives on Oxford Drive, behind him on Cambridge Road a new development that sits up hill is in the works and it’s connected to a drainage system that flows underneath the street and lets out back on Oxford.
“They have basically used our street as a storm sewer for their entire edition up there,”says Brians.
Travis Booher lives three blocks away, just this week the rushing water caused his garage to flood and he says this isn’t the first time.
“The first time I had the problem was on August the 17, 2017,” says Booher, “all of it has been draining since that time down my street and It really has been a nuisance."
In a statement, John McKinney, the developer for the Cambridge property, says the drain was designed by a licensed civil engineer and approved by the City of Tyler.
However, residents still aren’t happy with what their street has become.
"This is not a storm drain,” says Brians. “It shouldn't have all of the storm water from somebody else's edition coming into our street."
McKinney’s full statement reads:
"The drainage design for the development you are referring to was designed by a licensed civil engineer and approved by the City of Tyler before any construction began on the property. The engineered design was then taken through the proper channels and procedures with the City of Tyler Development Services. The city of Tyler engineers and staff reviewed the design and approved the design as it is built today. The development project including storm water drainage design was constructed as approved by the City of Tyler. For more information please contact Development Services at 903-531-1171.
We are continually attentive to the storm water run-off and sedimentation issues, and commit to maintain the highest standard of measures to control and alleviate downstream problems. We will continue to work towards permanent stabilization despite the historic rain fall and flooding that we are all unfortunately experiencing throughout Texas and the southern United States."
KLTV has also reached out to the City of Tyler for comment.
