CrimeStoppers: Man assaults woman, flees when Good Samaritan comes to her aid

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Rusk County Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted on an assault/family violence warrant.
Jonathan Michael Porter is wanted by Rusk County officials who say he injured a woman at UT Health Laboratory. He watched for her to open the door of the building and pushed her back inside, where he assaulted her, officials say, and would not let her leave for over an hour.
When the woman escaped the building, he caught her and assaulted her outside, where a person outside saw the attack and came to her aid. Porter fled on foot when the person approached to help her, officials say.
Porter is wanted on a warrant for Assault: Impeding breath/circulation Family Violence, a third-degree felony, as well as Unlawful Restraint, a Class A Misdemeanor.
If you see Porter, officials ask that you call Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477.
