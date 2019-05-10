Crews respond to fire at Tyler splash pad

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters responded to a fire at a splash pad Friday afternoon.
The fire occurred Friday in the 2000 block of Forest Avenue at the Fun Forest Splash Pad.
Remodeling is underway at the splash pad. Officials on scene say crews initially had trouble gaining access to the fire because of debris but the fire has now been contained.
Four engines with the Tyler Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to an official on scene, the fire occurred on the back porch of the building. The remodel includes breaking up concrete. When a saw cut through a piece of concrete, it caught a piece of wood from the original 1940 porch and the wood caught on fire.
No injuries have been reported and the fire was extinguished.
