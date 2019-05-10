Cleanup continues in Longview two days after powerful straight line winds

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Cleanup efforts continued Friday in Longview two days after 90 mph straight-line winds caused significant damage.
The National Weather Service confirmed that it was straight line winds that caused widespread damage Wednesday afternoon.
They also confirmed that the path of the storm was nearly 17 miles long, although not continuous, and the width of the damage was 2,500 yards.
Wimberly Street — which runs from Mockingbird Lane to Bramlette Lane between Judson and McCann — was hit especially hard.
Crews are still working to remove massive trees that fell in the area. Utility crews are also working to restore power in that neighborhood.
Thousands of people are still without power and SWEPCO says it will be Monday before all power is restored.
On Thursday, our Jamey Boyum went up in Chopper 7 for an aerial view of the damage. Chopper 7 flew over an area of damage that spans from Eastman Road west to Bill Owens Parkway and from Loop 281 south to Highway 80.
