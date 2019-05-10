City of Longview provides update on storm cleanup efforts

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The City of Longview released an update on Friday as storm cleanup continues throughout the city.
According to the city, the Longview Public Library will serve as a “cooling shelter” for those still without power after the storms. The library will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Residents are welcomed to come and use the computers and their facilities as well as charged their electronic devices.
About 16,255 SWEPCO customers are still without power in the Longview area. SWEPCO released a statement on Thursday about the outages and restoration times.
The city also reported several parks and trails are closed due to downed trees and power lines. They ask residents to avoid these areas until crews have the opportunity to clear them. It is reported all city recreation centers as well as the park office are open.
The following trails and parks are closed:
- Paul Boorman Trail
- Hinsley Park
- Akin Park
- The north end of Guthrie Trail
The City of Longview also reported several intersections are without power. These intersections should be treated as four-way stops. Longview police said they will have officers directing traffic at these intersections.
The following intersections are affected:
- Eastman Road and Eden Drive
- Judson Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway
- Judson Road and Pegues Place
- Judson Road and Eden Road
- McCann Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway
- McCann Road and Montclair Street
- McCann Road and Fairmont Street
- Gilmer Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway
- Eden Drive and Fourth Street
- Loop 281 and Fairmont Street
- Pine Tree Road and George Richey Road
- Page Road and Loop 281
- Loop 281 and Enterprise Street
- Pine Tree Road and Shofner Drive
- Bill Owens Parkway and H.G. Mosley Parkway
Longview Police Department also reported Eden Drive is closed between Fourth Street and Eastman Road indefinitely.
As cleanup continues throughout Longview, city officials ask those needing help clearing debris from their property as well as those willing to volunteer and aid in the cleanup to call 903-237-1379 or email CL@LongviewTexas.gov. Residents can also call Building Inspection at 903-237-1074 to confirm a contractor.
They also reported the Housing and Community Development offices are still without power as of Thursday morning. They recommend clients and landlords to email LHA@LongviewTexas.gov to report storm damage.
Longview residents displaced by Wednesday’s storms can also call the American Red Cross at 866-505-4801 for assistance.
