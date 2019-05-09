Zone change allows for future outdoor eating, entertainment possibilities in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Nick Pencis, the owner of Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ and Roast Social Kitchen, in Tyler, is hoping to improve his community one step at a time.
He and his wife are looking to the future, by looking at possibilities of what could be.
“We’re trying to soften the area,” said Pencis. “Make it a little less industrial and gain a little more of a community feel.”
At yesterday’s planning and zoning meeting in Tyler, the commission approved for two lots to change from residential to entertainment zones, per Pencis’ request. Those two lots will hopefully come to encompass some outdoor eating and entertainment venues. The lots are located with Oakland Ave. to the west, Reeves Street to the south, Noble Street to the north and South Beckham Ave. to the east.
Although the exact plans for the area aren’t figured out yet, Pencis said this is a first step in the direction they want to go.
“I’m always thinking about this area and trying to do my part,” said Pencis. “I always want to be a good neighbor.”
The application’s next step? City council.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.