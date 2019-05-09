US Marshals track down Cherokee County kidnapping suspect at-large for over a month

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - US Marshals have arrested a Cherokee County kidnapping suspect who had been at-large since April 2 in Smith County.
Bryan Heath Cannon, 34, of Jacksonville, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, interfering with emergency, and assault. He is also being held on a federal detainer.
Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell confirmed Cannon was arrested in Smith County Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, on April 2 at approximately 8:00 am, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible Kidnapping in the Mt. Selman area of Cherokee County.
At approximately 3:30 am a female known to the suspect had been forced at gunpoint to leave her residence and travel to another location. The suspect, identified as Bryan Heath Cannon, then returned the female to her residence. The female was able to get away from him and the residence at approximately 6:00 am.
The sheriff’s office said after conducting the interview with the female victim, an arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping was obtained for Bryan Heath Cannon. The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace, Judge Brenda Dominy.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Marshals Service and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) K-9 unit. Cannon was believed to have fled on foot shortly before law enforcement arrival. The TDCJ K-9 unit tracked for approximately 2 hours, before losing the track near Hwy 69 in Mt. Selman.
