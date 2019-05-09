Tyler Man Sentenced to 50 years for Aggravated Robbery

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Thursday Brant Miller,19, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for Aggravated Robbery.
The victim was delivering a pizza to the Foundry Apartments in Tyler when he was robbed at gunpoint by the defendant. Miller took the victim’s money and the pizza. The victim called police and gave a detailed description of the defendant.
Within about five minutes, Tyler Police officers responded to the apartments and found Miller, wearing the same clothing described by the victim and holding the pizza, hiding in a narrow alley behind a storage shed.
Miller ran from the officers and after struggling and resisting arrest, was eventually detained.
Behind the shed where the defendant had been standing, officers found the bag the pizza came in, along with a 40-caliber handgun with a missing magazine. The gun’s magazine was eventually found in the defendant’s pocket. It was also determined that the gun recovered at the scene had been reported stolen during an auto burglary five days before.
The investigation showed that Miller had made an online order to an abandoned apartment under a fictitious name. While officers were on scene, they were approached by a young woman who worked for another pizza business who was attempting to make a delivery after an online order to the same abandoned apartment, under the same fictitious name. After gathering this information, it became apparent to officers that the defendant intended to rob two people that night.
