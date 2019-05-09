Thursday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with more rain on the way late today. Highs in the upper 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Rain is ending this morning and leaving behind some patchy dense fog. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Most of East Texas will see a break in the rain for the day today with just a few isolated showers possible through afternoon. Some lucky areas might see the clouds break by late afternoon and this will warm temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By this evening, showers will begin to develop and move back into East Texas with some heavy rainfall possible tonight into tomorrow morning along the cold front moving through. This front will bring in cooler conditions for Friday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. However, the front will stall on top of us and keep likely rain chances in the forecast through Saturday with more heavy rainfall possible. Flooding of area lakes, creeks, rivers and streams will be a concern into the weekend. Rain ends overnight into early Sunday morning with some sunshine returning by Sunday afternoon.