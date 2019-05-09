Three killed in fiery crash on Toll 49

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a head on collision southwest of Lindale Wednesday afternoon.
DPS officials say around 12:30 p.m., an SUV traveling south on Toll 49 traveled into the northbound lane of traffic near County Road 46 and struck a 2013 Freightliner Van, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
The driver of the SUV, identified as Barbara Busch Beagle, 62, of Tyler, her passenger, Kei Lei Harding, 34, and the driver of the Freightliner, Kendrick Lamone Hartsfield, 41, of Tyler were all pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Johnson.
The crash remains under investigation.
