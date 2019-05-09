SWEPCO releases statement on expected restoration times for customers with outages

SAFETY – DOWNED POWER LINES: Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. And don't touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call AEP to report any downed lines or equipment. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.