Records indicate HomeGoods, Party City headed to Broadway Square Mall

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A national home furnishing chain has received a permit for a building in Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.
HomeGoods has hundreds of stores throughout the US and boasts on its website to having an “endlessly changing selection” of furniture, wall decor, kitchen essentials and more.
A national party planning store, Party City, is also listed on the permit.
Party City describes itself as being able to fit the needs of any kind of party, especially when it comes to Halloween season. It is currently located in Tyler at 8042 South Broadway Blvd.
A shell building permit from the City of Tyler was approved for “HomeGoods/Party City” on April 17 and issued on Wednesday.
KLTV has reached out to corporate offices at HomeGoods, Party City and Broadway Square Mall for comment.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.