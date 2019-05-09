Professor invites Alto tornado victims to take part in group therapy session at SFA

“They came back to Texas, and of course they’re not in Iraq, but the symptoms are still present. Anytime there’s a sound, anytime they see something, they get activated and feel like they’re in Iraq,” Carbajal explained. “The difference between someone who has processes trauma is that he or she will respond to the same stimulus, but notice I’m still in Texas, I’m not in Iraq, and they will redirect; they won’t go into trauma mode.”