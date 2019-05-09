East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few storms may develop late tonight. Gusty winds, Frequent Lightning/Thunder, small hail and Flash Flooding will remain a concern until sunrise on Thursday. Please remain Weather Alert. Tomorrow we are looking for only scattered showers and thunderstorms, but on Thursday and again on Friday, more widespread showers, thundershowers, and thunderstorms will be possible. Very heavy rainfall totals through Saturday, with totals nearing 5″ in some areas. Please DO NOT DRIVE ONTO FLOODED ROADS!!! As we get into Sunday, rain chances diminish and a bit more sun is possible. Monday, only a few showers possible. Tuesday and Wednesday, a 50% chance for showers and storms exists.