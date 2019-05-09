Mobberly Baptist Church calls on volunteers to help with storm cleanup in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Dozens of trees are still down around Longview. The city has been clearing trees that were blocking roads, but many residents are dealing with trees down on their property.
Mobberly Baptist Church is calling on volunteers — especially those with chainsaws — to come out and help with cleanup efforts throughout the city.
“People with chainsaws, people with strong backs who are willing to get out there and do a little physical labor,” said Pastor Andy Hill.
Several crews made up of members of the church have been out working to help cut downed trees into smaller pieces that can be hauled away.
Hill says volunteer crews have been out all morning and will continue to work throughout the day.
