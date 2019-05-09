Look twice: Is that a tornado?

It’s just spring in Oklahoma

The funnel-shaped cloud hangs in the background of the picture as little leaguers jostle each other on a baseball field. (Source: Abigail Ogle/Twitter)
By Ed Payne | May 9, 2019 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 10:36 AM

BURNS FLAT, OK (Gray News) – One thing you can say about the folks in Oklahoma, they know their storms.

Tessa Crotts snapped a photo this week of an ominous-looking cloud about 100 miles west of Oklahoma City that might have made most people run for cover.

It certainly looks like a tornado to the casual eye, but it’s really a harmless scud cloud.

Not familiar with them?

Scud clouds are cloud fragments that seem to hang much lower in the sky than the rest of the clouds and they can even form a point that makes them look just like a tornado. In actuality, these clouds are just smaller bits of condensation that aren’t attached to the higher layers of thick cumulonimbus storm clouds. They form most often when cool, moist wind meets the warm air ahead of a thunderstorm. Scud clouds are usually harmless. The key is rotation, and scuds do not rotate.
Farmers’ Almanac

So, nothing to see here folks. Move along. Move along.

