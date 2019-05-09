Look twice: Is that a tornado?

BURNS FLAT, OK (Gray News) – One thing you can say about the folks in Oklahoma, they know their storms.
Tessa Crotts snapped a photo this week of an ominous-looking cloud about 100 miles west of Oklahoma City that might have made most people run for cover.
The funnel-shaped cloud hangs in the background of the picture as little leaguers jostle each other on a baseball field.
It certainly looks like a tornado to the casual eye, but it’s really a harmless scud cloud.
Not familiar with them?
So, nothing to see here folks. Move along. Move along.
