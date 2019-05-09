Fire destroys building at Jacksonville plastic plant

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - An overnight fire has destroyed a storage building at a Jacksonville manufacturing plant.
Jacksonville Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate said they received a call around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, and the approximately 10,000 square foot building at Opti-Blast, located at 4032-B N. Jackson Street, was about 30 percent involved when firefighters arrived.
Pate said the building is one of four at the plant and is used to store plastic products used for sandblasting.
Pate said firefighters were still at the scene as of 11 a.m., Thursday putting out hot spots. He said once they have the fire out, he will begin investigating a cause.
