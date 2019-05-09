East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is expected until Saturday afternoon/early evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as well, but most of the severe storms are expected to be south and east of us...but a few may still reach severe levels. Another upper-level disturbance will travel over East Texas tonight and into the early afternoon on Friday causing some flooding issues where the rain is at least moderate in intensity, then 2 additional disturbances will move overhead on Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon, dropping more rainfall in an already saturated landscape. Rainfall totals over the northern 1/3rd of East Texas could be 1.50″ to 3.00″ before Saturday evening... 2.00″-5.00″ over Central areas where Tyler/Longview and Jacksonville reside... and 4.00″-8.00″ of additional rainfall will be possible over Deep East Texas where a more serious flash flooding situation is expected. We will have several days to dry out starting on Sunday, which is some great news, but please be safe out there and NEVER drive onto a flooded roadway!!! Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Sunday and Monday should be Party Sunny with a less than 10% chance of any more rain. Tuesday is expected to be Mostly Cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and then Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly dry and Partly Sunny with a 20% chance for showers. So a drier pattern is setting up for East Texas...at least through late next week.