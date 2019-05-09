East Texas Kitchen on East Texas Now: Mother’s Day recipes

(KLTV/KTRE) - Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you are wondering how to make your special mom, grandmother, or other important person in your life feel loved, these two recipes will be a great start. Not only are they delicious, they’re simple to make!
Cinnamon roll pull-apart muffins
Cooking spray to coat muffin tin
1 large tube of Grands Cinnamon Rolls
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Method:
Open the cinnamon rolls, and separate them on a cutting board. Set aside the package of icing.
Cut each roll into eight pieces.
In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Whisk well.
Drop the dough pieces into the egg mixture, and toss to coat well.
Divide evenly into 10 to 12 indentions in a regular sized muffin tin. Then, pour the leftover egg mixture evenly into the cups. This will bind together your muffins.
Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Tops will be golden brown when ready. Remove to a plate if serving immediately, or onto a cooling rack if planning to store.
Warm up the icing that came with the rolls in the microwave for about 8 seconds, depending on your microwave. The icing simply needs to be pourable, not completely liquid. Use a spoon to drizzle over each muffin.
Strawberry Pancakes
- 1 3/4 cup buttermilk (or you can use regular milk with 1 tablespoon of vinegar stirred in)
- 2 cups plain flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter , melted
- 1 1/2 cups chopped strawberries
Method:
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix the wet ingredients: egg, vanilla, butter, and milk. Whisk it to break up the egg.
Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture, and gently stir until it is incorporated.
Then, add the berries. Fold them into the batter, gently turning them over with a spatula so they don’t break up too much.
Heat your skillet or griddle over medium heat, then drop butter on to melt.
Then, when it’s hot, use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to scoop the batter onto the pan. In two or three minutes, you will see a few bubbles begin rising to the surface of the pancakes, and that’s your signal to flip, and cook for another couple of minutes, until golden brown.
Mama Steph’s Strawberry syrup:
Wash a 16 ounce package of straberries, and remove the stems from the berries. Then, slice the berries into four or five slices each.
Drop the sliced berries into a saucepan. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup of granulated sugar, and add 1/4 cup water and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Stir the mixture well, and bring to a boil over medium heat. When it begins to boil, stir well and turn to low,. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring frequently.
May be served warm or cold.
