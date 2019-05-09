East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week all feeder steers and heifer price averages ended mostly firm to 3 dollars higher. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended 2 dollars higher while the slaughter bulls ended around 4 dollars higher. East Texas Livestock market report in Crockett says they had their first positive board closing in weeks.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says most hay classes traded steady with of some crop selling up to 20 dollars lower.
Trade activity was light to moderate as the new crop is trickling into the market. Coastal bermuda producers here in East Texas are still dealing with severe weather which has delayed baling.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.