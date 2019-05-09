During severe storms, parents had a hard time retrieving their children

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -During the storms in Longview, parents were having a hard time getting to their own children.
Applewood Academy Daycare, just off Judson Road, was hit pretty hard by strong winds and rain, causing a power outage.
"They wouldn’t let us drive down here so we had to park at the express loop and I just walked down here with the stroller to come get him," parent Gregory Reece says. Gregory Reece received a call from his son’s daycare saying he needed to come get him immediately.
Without power, Applewood Academy was no longer able to accommodate their 118 children.
“The parents were not able to get to us because both sides of the streets were closed down so it took some parents like, they were in their vehicles for an hour and a half before they could even reach us,” Academy owner Candace Bradshaw says.
It was a downed power line that kept drivers from traveling on Judson Road.
Traveling two miles turned into a two-hour trip.
“We didn’t think anything of it because the sirens never went off in Longview, which was kind of scary because we do carry children in our facility, and we need to get them into safety, and we couldn’t,” Academy employee Hannah Bradshaw says. Fortunately though, the academy was not touched, and when the storms hit, the kids were having their nap time.
“We were kind of fortunate in that so they really didn’t know what was going on until they woke up and everything was dark but we just kept them call and helped them through it,” Bradshaw says.
Applewood Academy’s playground was destroyed, but we’re told insurance should cover the damage.
