DPS: Driver killed in wreck near Coffee City after entering oncoming traffic

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler man was killed when his vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Hwy 155 in Henderson County.
Texas DPS released the following information:
Today at approximately 1:43 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-155, 1.5 miles North of Coffee City in Henderson County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2009 Mercedes Benz E-350, Charles Edward Price, 78, of Tyler was traveling northbound on SH-155 and entered into the southbound lanes of traffic.
At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Cadillac XTS, Sheryl Anne Keel, 54, of Palestine was traveling southbound in the right, outside lane on SH 155. The Mercedes struck the Cadillac front left with its front right causing the vehicle to spin.
Price was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace 4 Milton Adams. Keel was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.