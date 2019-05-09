2 dead in Marshall crash involving 18-wheeler

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - From the Marshall Police Department:
On Wednesday night, May 8, 2019, at 6:10 pm reports of a major traffic crash at the intersection US Hwy 59 North and loop 390 began coming in to the Marshall Police Department telecommunications center. Multiple MPD patrol and Marshall Fire Department units were dispatched to the scene of the crash to assist.
The preliminary investigation has indicated that two vehicles were traveling together southbound on US Hwy 59 North with the intention of turning east onto loop 390. The first vehicle completed its turn onto Loop 390 and the second vehicle followed turning east towards the loop. The second vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Hwy 59 North as it crossed the northbound lanes of US Hwy 59 towards loop 390.
The passenger car that was struck by the 18-wheeler was occupied with a male driver and one male passenger. Both male occupants, residents of south Louisiana, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their names are currently being withheld pending notification of their families.
The crash remains under investigation by MPD Traffic and no charges have been filed at this time. Additional information will be provided when it becomes appropriate or available.
