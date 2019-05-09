Cleanup efforts continue after storms cause school closures, power outages throughout East Texas

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Clean up efforts are continuing Thursday morning after storms rolled through Wednesday.
The storms caused power outages and significant damage, downing trees and power lines. Blocked roadways and damages to building were reported throughout East Texas, especially in the city of Longview. Various school districts were forced to cancel or delay classes.
As communities continue their cleanup efforts, crews from the National Weather Service are working to evaluate the damage. NWS to send survey teams to Harrison County, near Marshall, to investigate reports of possible tornado damage.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Flint-Gresham Station will be hosting a press conference in regards the activation of response teams in light of recent storms. The press conference will be streamed live here.
The City of Longview is reporting crews are working to clear roadways affected by storm damage and blocked by fallen trees. They ask residents to avoid driving unless necessary. They also ask residents to refrain from calling 911 " unless you are reporting a true emergency requiring immediate police, fire, or EMS response."
As cleanup continues throughout Longview, city officials ask those needing help clearing debris from their property as well as those willing to volunteer and aid in the cleanup to call 903-237-1379 or email CL@LongviewTexas.gov. Residents can also call Building Inspection at 903-237-1074 to confirm a contractor.
They also reported the Housing and Community Development offices are still without power as of Thursday morning. They recommend clients and landlords to email LHA@LongviewTexas.gov to report storm damage.
Longview residents displaced by Wednesday’s storms can also call the American Red Cross at 866-505-4801 for assistance.
Gregg County: Longview residents are asked in particular to avoid McCann Road from Fairmont Street to Montclair Street. H.G. Mosely Parkway at Marshall Avenue and Fairmont Street at Bill Owens Parkway.
Smith County: The county reported County Roads 2186, 26, 247 and 1133 are closed due to wash out and culvert damages. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes as the Smith County Road and Bridge crews work to repair the roads.
Utility crews are working to restore power for thousands of East Texans Thursday morning.
At this time, about 34,873 customers are without power throughout East Texas. A majority of the outages are reported by SWEPCO in the Gregg County area. Upshur Rural Electric is also reporting about 9,427 customers are without power.
