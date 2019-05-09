City of Lone Star: Excessive rainfall has overwhelmed sewer system

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Wednesday’s rain and the 12 inches of rainfall that have fallen in the past month have overwhelmed the City of Lone Star’s sewer system, and as a result, the sewage collection system is spilling into Ellison Creek Reservoir.
“The excessive rain on Wednesday, May 8, coupled with the more than 12″ of rain over the last month, has overwhelmed the City of Lone Star’s sewer system, resulting in spillage from the sewer collection system into Ellison Creek Reservoir (Lone Star Lake),” stated a press release that was posted on the Lone Star Police Department’s Facebook page. “Most of this spillage is rain and groundwater that has poured into our sewer system. There is no immediate threat to public safety, and citizens should not be concerned.”
The press release also states that the city’s drinking water has not been affected by the spillage because the city’s water source is not the Ellison Creek Reservoir.
The City purchases drinking water from Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, who sources their water from Lake-O-the-Pines,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, the City of Lone Star is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to make sure public health is maintained.
“You may have seen other posts regarding this spillage,” the Facebook post stated. “These posts are limited on facts and heavy on fear-mongering.”
In the next four to six months, the city will be working to replace its sewer infrastructure via a $3.6-million loan/grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the press release stated. The project has been in the works for many years.
“If you have any questions, please call Lone Star City Hall at (903) 656-2311,” the press release stated. “We are happy to answer your questions and calm any concerns you may have.”
