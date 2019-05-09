City of Lone Star: Excessive rainfall has overwhelmed sewer system

“The excessive rain on Wednesday, May 8, coupled with the more than 12″ of rain over the last month, has overwhelmed the City of Lone Star’s sewer system, resulting in spillage from the sewer collection system into Ellison Creek Reservoir (Lone Star Lake),” stated a press release that was posted on the Lone Star Police Department’s Facebook page. “Most of this spillage is rain and groundwater that has poured into our sewer system. There is no immediate threat to public safety, and citizens should not be concerned.”