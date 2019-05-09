Jacksonville ISD bus wrecks into tree in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A school bus driver for Jacksonville ISD has has been taken to a hospital after wrecking into a tree.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of FM 22 and County Road 1511 around 6:35 a.m., according to dispatch with DPS.
According to JISD spokeswoman Grace Traylor, two students were also on the bus but were not injured. Traylor said the driver possibly suffered injuries to the ribs.
Traylor said EMS was dispatched to the scene per district protocol.
It is not known if the tree was blocking the road.
