Broadway Square Mall confirms Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, Party City on way

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A national home furnishing chain has received a permit for a building in Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.
HomeGoods has hundreds of stores throughout the US and boasts on its website to having an “endlessly changing selection” of furniture, wall decor, kitchen essentials and more.
A national party planning store, Party City, is also listed on the permit.
Party City describes itself as being able to fit the needs of any kind of party, especially when it comes to Halloween season. It is currently located in Tyler at 8042 South Broadway Blvd.
A shell building permit from the City of Tyler was approved for “HomeGoods/Party City” on April 17 and issued on Wednesday.
Candace Foster, the director of marketing for Broadway Square Mall, confirmed Thursday morning that Dick’s Sporting Goods would also be expanding to the mall.
“When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively,” Joanna Howarth, the public relations manager for HomeGoods, stated in an email. “Generally speaking, it is our practice to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date.”
