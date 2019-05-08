Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to severe storms to come through East Texas in the late morning and early afternoon. Right around lunch time we will start to see a defined line of storms move into our northern counties and will continue to track east throughout the afternoon. The main line should move out in the early evening hours but it will leave behind wide spread showers. The biggest threats we are monitoring with this line of storms are flash flooding and very gusty winds. The potential for both tornadic activity and large hail are low but not at zero. Continue to stay weather aware as we move through these next few hours. Overnight we will clear out for the most part but we could see a few pop-up thundershowers here and there. Thursday we will see rain on and off and we even have the possibility of a few peaks of sunshine. Both Friday and Saturday will be cool in the upper 60s to low 70s and will be rainy all day. For Mother’s Day we will get a break from the wet weather in the afternoon. Monday will be clear as well but on Tuesday we bring back the rain chances.