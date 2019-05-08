WEATHER WATCH: School closures, roads blocked, power outages reported amid storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power outages were reported across East Texas on Wednesday and two schools dismissed early amid powerful storms that moved through the area.
Carthage ISD is delaying the release of their students and buses due to the weather.
Big Sandy ISD will have a delayed start on Thursday due to downed trees on country roads, water collection on the roadways and some electricity outages. Classes will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Quitman ISD dismissed classes early and Winnsboro ISD closed at 2 p.m.
The steeple of Oakland Heights Baptist Church, located in the corner of Eden Drive and Judson Road, was blown over during the storms.
Downed power lines and trees have been reported throughout Longview, including along Judson Road. There are also reports of damage to homes in the area.
Wind damage was reported at the Potbelly Pig Sanctuary on Oinkin Oasis-Forever in Gilmer. No injuries were reported to the animals or to people.
Several trees are down along the Paul G. Boorman Trail near the Fairmont Street trailhead.
The Palestine Police Department said their 911 systems are currently down. They are working as quickly as they can to get it back up. They say that if residents must contact emergency responders they should call 903-729-2254.
The City of Longview is reporting many downed trees and power lines blocking roads. Residents are urged to say indoors. Downed power lines have been reported throughout Judson Road.
There are several trees down on Bill Owens Parkway near Lois Jackson Park. Police are blocking Bill Owens until it is cleared.
Several traffic signals are out throughout the town. Police ask motorists to watch out for these intersections and treat them as four-way stops.
Southbound traffic on Highway 271, south of I-20, in Smith County is shut down as crews work to clear a downed tree from the roadway.
In Henderson County, CR 3817 and CR 3907 are flooded, according to North 19 Fire and Rescue.
The Palestine Police Department is reporting several roads are closed due to flooding. The following roads are closed:
- Memory Lane from Southview to Old Elkhart
- Fulton between Broyles and Burrkitt
- Cook Street
- Dorrance Street
- Saltworks Road
- East Brazos Street at Hood Street
The White Oak Police Department is reporting southbound traffic on White Oak Road, just south of Whatley, has two lanes blocked by a tree. Pearson Road is blocked from Old Highway 80 to Cottonwood. Whatley Road blocked from Old Highway 80 to Person. North Whatley blocked from Tuttle to Robin Lane.
Rains County has released a list of road closures.
- CR 2250
- 3425/ FM 2181
- 47 @ WOOLSEY
- 515 @ BROOKSHIRES
- S FIRST POINT
- 515 WATER OVER ROAD
- 514 BY RICHLAND WATER OVER ROAD
- FM 2324
- FM 514 AT FM 275
- CR 1320
- CR 1325
- CR 1315
- CR 4269
- CR 1610
- CR 1605
- FM 513
- CR 3330
- CR 4261
- CR 1150 (BOTH SIDES)
The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and the Water Utilities Service Center are reportedly without power during Wednesday’s storm. The City of Tyler reported that about 1:15 p.m. the airport and service center lost power. As of 3:15 p.m., power has been restored to the airport.
Elkhart ISD’s power was out for about 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon. However, the power has been restored, and a post on the school district’s Facebook page stated that they will dismiss at their regularly scheduled time.
“All staff and students are safe,” the Facebook post stated.
SWEPCO: 36,988
ONCOR: 7,774
Wood County Electric: 3,539
Upshur County Rural: 9,384
Rusk County Electric Co-Op: 1,299
Trinity Valley Electric: 718
Houston County Electric: 656
Wondering when you can expect your power to be restored? Check the maps below.
