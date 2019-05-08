Victim’s family seeks help bringing ETX killer to justice

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas family was forced to make funeral arrangements for their 20-year-old son, a homicide victim at a music venue in Tyler less than a month ago.
The family of Keyundta Barrett who was shot and killed here at crossroads music venue in mid-April is pleading for people with information on the crime to come forward.
“He wasn’t ready to go. I mean we weren’t ready for him to go. He was just now 20. I mean a mom should never have to bury her son,” says Susan Allen, Keyundta’s mother.
Susan was fighting back tears as she tried to remember the good times she had with her son Keyundta.
“I’m going to miss that smile. I’m going to miss him saying yes mother, yes Susan Allen cause that’s what he always called me. I’m going to miss everything about my baby,” adds Susan.
In spite of the horrible way she lost him.
“I just want to hug my child one more time. I just want to tell my son I love him. If I could just turn back the hands of time, I promise my son would have not gone to that party,” explains Susan.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday April 20th, at about 1:27 a.m. they responded to the 4800 block of Tidwell drive in reference to a deadly conduct call.
“Keyundta didn’t deserve this. We didn’t deserve this. The pain that I’m going through right now I would not wish this on anybody.”
Ron Barrett, Keyundta’s father, remembered what made his 20-year-old son so special, including his compassion, his kind heart, and infectious personality, all stripped from their lives forever.
“I feel like the conversation I might could’ve had with him before he took his last breath it has no meaning for me. You can’t explain that,” explains Barrett.
While the support of family and faith helps, he still feels like a piece of him is missing.
“Me and my family are just trying to absorb this big ole loss and we’re trying to put the pieces back together. But no matter how we try piece them all back together it’s still that big empty void.
Nancy Wilson is Keyundta’s aunt. She says the past several weeks have been a living nightmare.
“I miss everything about him. I mean when they took him, they took me,” says Wilson.
She can only think of one thing to say to her nephew’s accused killer.
“If you know and you say you love him like you do. I mean you see us hurting why not come forward?”
While the family continues to hold onto hope, justice will be served.
“We deserve some answers as parents. If It was anybody else, they would want the same for their child,” says Barrett.
“If you even know who killed my son or if you did it turn yourself in. if it’s an accident, we understand it’s an accident., just turn yourself in,” adds Susan.
The sheriff’s office says no new information on the investigation, but they are waiting on forensic testing.
Anyone with information about Keyundta Barrett’s death is asked to call Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
