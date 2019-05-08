Tyler Pounds Airport, Water Utilities Service Center without power during storms

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and the Water Utilities Service Center are reportedly without power during Wednesday’s storm.
The City of Tyler reported that about 1:15 p.m. the airport and service center lost power. They said ONCOR has been contacted and they believe power will be restored to the airport at about 3 p.m. There is not an estimated time of restoration for the service center.
According to the city, travelers may experience delays in flights during the outage. They recommend travelers check their flight status and not head to the airport unless necessary.
