Tyler firefighters give ‘all clear’ after no fire located at elementary school

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to an elementary school after a smoky haze led administrators to evacuate the building Wednesday.
About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to T.J. Austin Elementary school in the 1100 block of West Franklin Street in Tyler. Fire Marshal Paul Findley said a light haze was reported on the second floor and firefighters were searching for the source.
At 4:30 p.m., Tyler ISD PIO Dawn Parnell said that after investigating, no source was found for the smoke, and an “all clear” was given by the fire department. The air conditioning system was turned off as a precaution.
No further information was available.
