Texas Senate to consider vote on ‘Sam’s Law’, in honor of Kilgore student who died from seizure

Texas Senate to consider vote on ‘Sam’s Law’, in honor of Kilgore student who died from seizure
Sam?s Law in action
By Alex Leroux | May 8, 2019 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 10:47 AM

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - House Bill 684, better known as Sam’s Law, will soon be considered for a vote by Texas senators after passing through the Texas House without opposition.

The bill aims to turn Texas schools into “seizure-smart schools” by providing seizure recognition and response training for teachers and employees. and to have action plans prepared for students who have seizures.

RELATED: Sam’s Law gets unanimous favorable vote in public education committee

On May 7, the Senate Education Committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill, continuing it’s smooth journey through the Texas legislature.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a public hearing and vote.

Representatives from Rep. Travis Clardy’s office, the House member who authored the bill, said they expect the bill to be heard on the Senate floor within the next few days.

RELATED: Bill honoring Kilgore student would provide epileptic response training in schools

An East Texas legislator plans to file a bill in Austin that will provide training for educators on how to respond if a person has a seizure while in school.
An East Texas legislator plans to file a bill in Austin that will provide training for educators on how to respond if a person has a seizure while in school.

Sam’s Law was named after Kilgore student Samantha “Sam” Watkins, who died in December 2016 after having a seizure.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.