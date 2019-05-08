Texas Senate to consider vote on ‘Sam’s Law’, in honor of Kilgore student who died from seizure

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - House Bill 684, better known as Sam’s Law, will soon be considered for a vote by Texas senators after passing through the Texas House without opposition.
The bill aims to turn Texas schools into “seizure-smart schools” by providing seizure recognition and response training for teachers and employees. and to have action plans prepared for students who have seizures.
On May 7, the Senate Education Committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill, continuing it’s smooth journey through the Texas legislature.
The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a public hearing and vote.
Representatives from Rep. Travis Clardy’s office, the House member who authored the bill, said they expect the bill to be heard on the Senate floor within the next few days.
Sam’s Law was named after Kilgore student Samantha “Sam” Watkins, who died in December 2016 after having a seizure.
