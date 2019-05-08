Texas House passes bill sponsored by ETX rep to ease requirements for plumbing careers

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make pursuing a career in the plumbing industry easier for Texans.
House Bill 4296 is authored by Representative Matt Schaefer (R- District 6), who represents part of Smith County.
According to a legislative filing, the bill seeks to remove unnecessary restrictions by “waiving certain fee and registration requirements for high school students so that they can receive a tradesman plumber-limited license after taking the required classes and passing the licensing examination."
It would also wave certain continuing education and license renewal fee requirements for anyone who teaches plumbing career and technology education classes.
“Not only do they benefit with a rewarding career, the plumbing industry receives much needed talent," Schaefer posted on Facebook.
The bill would require the plumbing examiners board to adopt rules necessary to implement these provisions, according to a report by the Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee.
House Bill 4296 now goes to the Texas Senate for consideration.
If passed by the Senate and signed into law, it would take effect on September 1, 2019.
