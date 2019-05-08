Spending authority increased for Tyler city officials

The increases were approved by the city council to meet current state statue.

By Brionna Rivers | May 8, 2019 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 5:22 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The spending authority for the city manager and other city officials have been increased in the City of Tyler.

The increases were approved by the city council on May 8 to meet current state statute. This ordinance will put the spending authority in line with the restrictions provided in Texas Local Government Code.

The city managers spending authority was increased from $25,000 to $50,000. Department leaders are now authorized to spend up to $9,999.99 and Key leaders are authorized to spend up to $24,999.99. The city councils spending authority was previously set at over $25,000 and has been increased to over $50,000.

These increases will allow officials to spend more on items considered routine and appropriate for current city activities without council approval.

