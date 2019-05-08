Sheriff’s office: Woman who attempted to use Taser on deputy arrested

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Harrison County woman who allegedly tried to Taser a deputy is now in custody.
Amber Rank, 41, of Karnack, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant; public intoxication; resisting arrest, search or transport; and taking a weapon from an officer. She was taken into custody Tuesday by a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 400 block of Private Road 2741.
Deputies met with the caller, identified as Rank, at a neighboring home. Deputies found “no other actors located at the scene,” and determined Rank was intoxicated.
She was arrested and taken to an area hospital. After she was cleared, Rank managed to slip out of her hand restraints, according to the HCSO.
She then managed to take one of the deputy’s Tasers and fired at close range, narrowly missing the deputy. The deputy was able to regain control and transport her to the Harrison County Jail.
Her total bonds are set at $133,000
