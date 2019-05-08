Quitman, Winnsboro ISDs to release students early because of flooding

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Quitman and Winnsboro school districts will be releasing their students early because of flooding.
“Due to flooding QISD will be releasing students early. Parents may begin to pick their students up immediately,” Quitman ISD Superintendent Rhonda Turner said in a statement. “Buses will be boarding at approximately 1:30.”
If there is no parent or guatdian at a student’s house, the child will be brought back to their home campus, the statement said.
“If the bus can not safely get to your house your child will be brought back to their home campus,” the statement said. “Parents that normally pick up their children need to pick them up at their normal pick up area.”
A Winnsboro ISD official said that district’s students are being released early as well. The school district’s buses will run at 2 p.m.
The Winnsboro ISD officials said roads in the school district are flooding, and they are concerned about safety.
