NICU expansion opens at Christus Mother Frances

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler opened the doors to it’s newly expanded neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), this morning.
With the new expansion, the unit now has 28 private rooms, including four double-capacity rooms for parents with twins.
“We’ve never had a place where we could put twins together and the family could be with their babies," said Dr. Brenda Morris. "We’re really excited about that.”
The new expansion also brings more resources for parents; fold-out beds, a new lounge with a kitchenette and two shower rooms.
“If you are staying here or if you’re from Palestine or Athens and you want to take a shower and get cleaned up your going to be able to do that now," said Dr. Morris. "We’re really excited to up our game for parents and make it easier for them, which will hopefully allow their babies to get more bonded with them and hopefully even go home sooner.”
The new expansion and the changes it brings are courtesy of the unit’s new namesake — John and Lucy Carr.
“With this center, we hope more babies will be able to stay here and be home with their families and not have to be transported to Dallas and Houston," said Lucy Carr. “That’s very important to us; to keep families together during the most stressful time in a young couples’ life. We hope that helps alleviate some of the pressures and stress that comes along with these special little ones.”
Julie Martin attended the ribbon cutting ceremony this morning and recalled the time she spent in the NICU when her son was born.
“He came at 33 weeks," said Martin. "We were here for 24 days.”
She said she’s glad that new parents will now have so many resources and hopefully be more comfortable during such a traumatic time.
“That was probably the longest 24 days ever, but we had exceptional care; the nurses, the doctors," said Martin. “It was so wonderful to be here locally and not have to go to a facility in Dallas.”
Parents can also now utilize the new live-feed video monitoring system in the NICU to check-in on their baby if they have to leave the hospital.
Aside from the new resources for parents, the expansion also provided a new nursing lounge and new technology for staff to use throughout the unit.
